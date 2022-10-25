St Charles College basketball team maintain unbeaten run

Rowan Irons

Basketball in Pietermaritzburg has a proud history. At the schoolboy level, the Maritzburg College versus Alexandra High School games of the ’80s and ’90s saw big crowds flocking to the Errol Mantle Sports Centre to see who would be crowned as the best team in the city.

While the landscape has changed over the years, basketball in the city continues to receive wide support from our community and the marquee matchup on Friday was anticipated by many.

St Charles College, behind a 21-game winning streak which included recent championship, runs at the St John’s JHB and Independent Schools Stayers Basketball Tournaments (ISSBT), looked to keep their unbeaten season in place.

However, Maritzburg College fresh off their championship at the Invitational Stayers Basketball Tournament (ISBT) hoped to claim the top spot amongst the KZN 10.

In front of a capacity crowd on the St Charles College campus, the two teams tipped off at 3.30 pm.

With unselfish basketball and a total commitment to defence, St Charles College gradually opened a comfortable lead and went on to win this instalment of the summer derby 63-40.

• Rowan Irons is the head of sport at St Charles College.