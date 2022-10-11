St Charles College take to the road for summer fixtures

Rowan Irons

The boys in Blue and Gold from St Charles College took to the road for a full summer fixture against Hilton on Saturday.

With the sun coming out and 30 matches being played, the first team game reports are as follows:

Basketball: St Charles College vs Hilton College

Head coach Darren Holcomb reports that fresh off their Independent Schools Stayers Basketball Tournament (ISSBT) win, St Charles College travelled up the hill to face Hilton College.

While the Saints were extremely confident entering the game, they were very aware of how tough a team Hilton is, especially on their home court. The first period belonged entirely to the hosts.

Behind strong and disciplined zone defence, Hilton was able to limit the running game of the visitors. Further, Hilton College was able to knock down some outside shots and take advantage of some lacklustre defence from St Charles College.

This resulted in Hilton leading as they entered the second period.

St Charles College, feeling a bit of pressure, adjusted their strategy and implemented a full-court press in the second period. With the hosts under pressure, they relinquished their lead behind some poor passing which led to easy layups and a momentum swing.

With a comfortable lead at the half, St Charles College, were able to play confidently through the remaining periods, and despite the continued pressure from Hilton College, maintained their lead throughout the rest of the game.

While St Charles College ultimately achieved the win 65-56; Hilton College played with pride. Next up for SCC is Westville at home.

1st XI Cricket: St Charles College vs Hilton College

Head coach Lucky Dladla reports that Saints travelled to Hilton College for the second encounter of the summer.

With the boys in Blue & Gold being one up against Hilton, it was going to be a tense match between the two schools.

Saints won the toss and elected to bat first on a hard wicket.

Once again, the opening pair did not last too long, the first wicket falling in the second over of the day.

Zuma and Muirhead stabilised the innings and batted until the morning tea. Saints recovered and were in a better position at 25 overs, the scoreboard read 102 for 2.

After tea, Hilton College brought back their off-spinner, who caused most of the damage to the Saints batting line-up.

He dismissed Zuma for 57 and soon after that Muirhead was clean-bowled for 46.

It was downhill from there as Saints lost wickets and were only able to reach 161 all out. Saints’ bowlers came out firing and bowled with discipline in the first 10 overs, but Hilton batsman were resistant and absorbed pressure well.

They batted cautiously, knocking the ball around, going at three runs an over.

Hilton were in control of the game at afternoon tea at 95 for the loss of one wicket. After tea, they started to up the run rate, Saints managed to only pick up another three wickets.

Hilton reached the required total with only four wickets down, winning by 6 wickets.

St Charles College now turn their attention towards the schools T20 league final tomorrow at Eston.

• Rowan Irons is the director of sport at St Charles College.