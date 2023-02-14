St Charles College take the fight to Durban

Rowan Irons

St Charles have been involved in basketball and cricket, overseen by head coaches Darren Holcomb and Lucky Dladla respectively.

Basketball

St Charles College made the trip to Durban to take on long-time and respected rivals, Durban High School.

Both teams have a proud basketball heritage, and the clash was anticipated by all.

With tricky conditions on the outdoor courts, the Saints implemented a full-court press from tipoff.

The idea was to put the hosts under immediate pressure which would hopefully lead to some loose passes and easy transition baskets. The theory paid off as DHS made numerous ill-advised passes which led to easy baskets in the paint, taking the windy conditions out of play.

As a result, SCC led 12-0 after only a few minutes of play.

This start from the visitors set the tone for the game as the hosts were never able to find their comfort zone as St Charles College rotated their players and kept fresh legs in the full-court press.

Ultimately, the Saints were too strong for DHS on this occasion and finished as comfortable winners.

St Charles now turns its attention to the Jenny Orchard Invitational Tournament which is hosted by Maritzburg College over the mid-term break and the St John’s Johannesburg Tournament the following week.

Cricket

Saints lost the toss and were asked to field first on a flat Theobald Oval wicket.

It was a slow start by the hosts as they carefully crafted their innings with the Saints’ bowlers giving nothing away.

After the 25 overs mark, the hosts had only managed to score at two runs an over with the scoreboard reading 50 for three.

Something had to give as they were falling behind with the game. Soon after the morning tea break, there was a shift of gears.

DHS showed more intent by upping their run rate to four runs to the over. Brilliant bowling spells from spin twins Matthew Urquhart (23-3) and Nathan Beaumont (32-3) restricted DHS to 117 all out. Saints came out firing with the run chase, with Cian Fortmann stamping some authority by punishing any loose deliveries on offer.

Saints were well set for a comprehensive 10-wicket win when Brown played a leading edge to point and got caught.

The inform Zuma got to the crease and never got going and was trapped LBW for one.

Urquhart joined Fortmann and from ball one, he showed intent by hitting their left arm orthodox for four over mid-wicket.

The pair dominated DHS bowling attack and reached the total comfortably in 23 overs.

Fortmann top-scored with 55 not out as Saints made 121 for two and won the game by eight wickets.

• Rowan Irons is the director of sport at St Charles College.