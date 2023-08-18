Stage is set for Spar Women’s Challenge in Pietermaritzburg

By Jerry Barnes

The popular Spar Women’s 10/5km Challenge is expected to bring parts of the city to a standstill on Sunday.

Although it may not attract a great number of elite athletes due to the race not being part of the Spar Women’s Grand Prix series, local athletes, especially fun runners/walkers, will be excited to participate again.

Firstly, August is widely celebrated as Women’s Month and the women out there are expected to come out in numbers to make a statement.

Secondly, besides providing a stage to compete, the long-serving sponsors of the race always promote living a healthy lifestyle.

On top of this, the organisers have announced mouth-watering prizes.

Some of the popular locals expected to attract attention on Sunday include Makhosi Mhlongo, Ntokozo Mkhize and Slie Hlatshwayo.

The Pietermaritzburg event is also expected to be warmly welcomed after it not taking place for three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the race entries have been capped at 3 000 runners and walkers.

The event will once again take the picturesque route around Alexandra Park and other historic parts of the city, starting alongside Maritzburg College’s rugby field, Goldstones, Princess Margaret Drive and finishing at the Oval cricket stadium.

Both the 10 km and 5 km races will start simultaneously at 8 am on Sunday.

While the Pietermaritzburg race is no longer included in the national Spar Grand Prix Series, it continues to offer lucrative prize money for category positions: the first prize in the open category is R20 000, R15 000 for second position and R10 000 for third.

There are various other age category prizes up for grabs.

This year, the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (Choc), which supports children with cancer and their families, is the official race charity and R5 from every entry will be donated to Choc.