Stalls to be available at special rates for sports day

By Witness Reporter

Stalls will be available at special rates for community members, up-and-coming businesses, tuck shop owners, face painters or hot dog sellers at the annual community sports day and tournament to be held later this month in Panorama.

According to the organisers, the event will be free to the public to trade during the games. However, no alcohol will be allowed to be consumed or sold on the premises.

“We want to prove it and show it to everybody that this is a community event and it’s all about them.”

“During the games it makes sense to allow at least a few community members to sell ice cream, ice blocks, sweets, hot dogs or soft drinks to the participants,” said Jerry Barnes, one of the organisers.

Jerry Barnes Annual Sports Day/Tournament is scheduled for September 30 at Panorama Primary School.

Although the annual event mainly attracts teams from Ward 34 (Eastwood, Panorama, Cinderella Park, Malivana and Jesmondene), teams from other wards or areas are also welcome to participate.

Barnes is also appealing to potential sponsors to come on board.

We need trophies, medals, balls, soccer kits, whistles , nets and even a fence.

“The fence will be donated to the school due to safety concerns around the school’s sports ground,” said Barnes.

For more information, teams, coaches and managers can contact Barnes on 083 521 9553.