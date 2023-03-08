Star-studded field expected for Durban International Marathon

Jerry Barnes

This weekend’s Durban International Marathon, which incorporates the SA Marathon Championships, is not likely to be affected by the more popular Two Oceans in Cape Town next month.

There’s a feeling among the road running fraternity that a number of household names from around the country, including from KwaZulu-Natal, won’t be taking part in the eThekwini event and opt for Cape Town instead.

This speculation was strongly shot down by the president of the provincial athletics governing body, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), Steve Mkasi.

He said people must “remember and understand” that the Durban International Marathon incorporates the National Champs and is a serious affair.

This is an international marathon and we must not forget that on the same day, we also hold the SA Championships. This alone means that we are not only expecting international athletes from abroad and Africa, but a lot of South African household names will also make themselves present and will be competing.

He also said most runners “just love” to run the fast course in Durban.

His sentiments were supported by the KZNA Road Running Commission chairperson Ray Khanyile, who told The Witness that the event is expecting to attract a “big” field.

The national athletics ruling body, Athletics South Africa (ASA) this week released a media statement indicating that the Durban International Marathon will be star-studded and a thrilling battle between world-class athletes possessing varied combinations of strength and speed.

According to ASA, the men’s event will have a quality domestic line-up competing for the national title, with some very promising marathon runners looking to establish themselves over the classic 42,2 km distance.

High-profile names expected include the likes of Tumelo Motlagale (Athletics Central North West), Siboniso Sikhakhana (KZN), Philani Buthelezi (Athletics Gauteng North), Reghen Magwai (Athletics Gauteng North) and Gladwin Mzazi (Central Gauteng Athletics), just to name a few.

Meanwhile, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has completed its nationwide roadshow tour to share running hints, tips and advice to runners across the country.

This year 5 656 novice athletes will attempt their maiden Comrades run.

With this is mind, Comrades Marathon’s novice-specific seminars will be hosted during March and April.

The KwaZulu-Natal leg will be held on April 25 at Morningside Sports Club, 32 Hollander Crescent.