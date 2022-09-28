‘Sticking to the plan’ key as Sharks take on Dragons, says Fassi

Carl Peters

The touring Sharks are preparing to face the Dragons in their second match of the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship (URC) in Wales and fullback Aphelele Fassi believes it will again be critical for them to stick to the gameplan thoroughly.

Fassi and company will be doing duty at the Rodney Parade in Newport at 8.35 pm on Saturday and this follows their 42-37 victory over Zebre Parma in northern Italy during a perfect, 4-0 weekend for the four South African franchises in the competition.

“We knew that Zebre were going to come out firing after their match against Leinster and that we had to stick to our plan,” said Fassi.

That plan went very well for the Sharks in the first half in Parma, but then they allowed their hosts to fight back and come within five points of them by the final whistle. Fassi did not finish that game, but he was back to full fitness on Tuesday.

His team’s new challenge includes an uncomfortable weather forecast for Newport this weekend.

“Going into this Dragons game, we just need to stick to our plan and try to achieve what we want to achieve,” he said. “Every day in training is about trying to improve your game in all areas. There’s not much I can identify in my game to really improve, but I just need to be more on the ball and help to give more instructions to the others.”

Like his teammates, the 24-year-old from the Eastern Cape hopes the Sharks can reach the final of the URC this season and improve their Bok selection hopes, although the Durban outfit already have a plethora of Bok stars in their ranks.

I think any player would like to play for the Springboks. My focus for now is on the Sharks family. I want to do better things with the Sharks

“If that opportunity [Bok selection] comes my way, it would be a credit to the coaches at the Sharks and myself.”

The Dragons also posted their first win of the season last weekend by beating Irish outfit Munster 23-17 on home turf. That followed a 44-6 hammering in Edinburgh, Scotland, the week before. Fassi confirmed that his preferred position is fullback, “but I will put my hand up for wherever the Sharks want me to play”.

This coming weekend sees all 16 teams in action, with three games on Friday and five on Saturday. All the teams have played two games so far, except the Sharks and Stormers who only entered the competition last weekend in Parma and Stellenbosch, respectively.

FIXTURES

Friday

Bulls v Connacht — 6.30 pm

Cardiff v Lions — 8.35 pm

Ulster v Leinster — 8.35 pm

Saturday

Stormers v Edinburgh — 2 pm

Ospreys v Glasgow — 4.05 pm

Munster v Zebre — 6.05 pm

Benetton v Scarlets — 6.15 pm

Dragons v Sharks — 8.35 pm.