Stransky hails Springboks’ warrior-like mentality

Springbok legend Joel Stransky is certain that the team’s grand success in France resulted from a warrior-like mentality instilled by their leadership group.

Their play was not pretty, but was greatly effective, says the man who produced the winning kick for the first of the Boks’ four World Cup triumphs in 1995.

Stransky said the creative All Black team were the final recipients in Paris on Saturday of the Boks’ aggressive approach that also sent France and England packing from the tournament in previous weeks.

“It was always going to be a big grind from the Boks, and that’s exactly what we saw in the final in Paris on Saturday,” said Stransky on Sunday.

The Boks always came through when they needed to. They showed unbelievable courage, winning 12-11 in the final in the end. They showed the toughness that exemplifies us as South Africans. Their style of play was that of 'warriors', and it secured the trophy.

The Pietermaritzburg-born rugby icon said the team’s leadership group, comprising technical director Rassie Erasmus, head coach Jacques Nienaber and skipper Siya Kolisi, played a critical role in instilling that warrior mentality into the squad before and during the tournament.

“They had strong values as a team. They played for each other and they knew what to do all the time,” he said.

Stransky said the tournament’s draw was “cold” but in the end, the two teams that qualified for Saturday’s final were exceptional.

The tournament was competitive; there were not many big-scoring games. In reality, the final should have been one of the semi-finals. But all credit to the Boks in the end.

He said everybody will be interested to see how the team progresses from this point on.

“For a start, there is going to be a new coach because Jacques is leaving, and I don’t know what Rassie’s plans are at this stage. Several of the older players will probably no longer play for the Boks, but others will remain and they will be joined by new players,” he said.