Carl Peters

South Africa’s professional and semi-pro golfers enter sporting battles on various fronts on Thursday with the U.S. PGA Tour resuming after the Presidents Cup took the spotlight last week.

As many as 23 “Saffers” are listed in the field for the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, while five of their compatriots tee off in the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

The big difference in the participation figures is not only based on the fact that South Africa traditionally has more men registered with the European Tour, but also the current situation of players belonging to the breakaway LIV circuit being allowed to compete in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in the “home of golf”.

This contrasts with them being banned from the PGA Tour. The Saudi-funded LIV set-up has nine South Africans tied to it, and six of them seem fortunate to be teeing off in the Scottish event on Thursday — Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker, Hennie du Plessis and Branden Grace.

The other members of the strong South African party at St Andrews include George Coetzee and Thriston Lawrence, who came joint-third and tied-20th in the French Open in Paris last Sunday.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has a purse of $5million (roughly R90 million). Across the Atlantic, the Sanderson Farms Championship is taking place at the Country Club of Jackson in the “Deep South” of the American landscape and the prize fund is $7,9 million (about R140 million).

The five South Africans listed in its field are Christian Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester, MJ Daffue, Dylan Fritelli and Garrick Higgo.

The course is known for having some of the tighter fairways on the PGA Tour and there have mostly been first-time winners on it over the past eight years.

The only play-off was in the 2019-20 season and of the eight champions, six were aged 20-29 and two were 40 and 41, according to Tour stats.

Meanwhile, home-based players will seek glory in the Vodacom Origins of Golf tournament in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The St Francis Links is a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. The purse there is R1,15 million and the tournament is the latest in a number of events that have taken place on the east coast of South Africa in recent weeks. Two of those were staged in KwaZulu-Natal.