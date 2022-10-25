Successful weekend for Kearsney boys

Sue Miles

Kearsney boys been active in various sports, including cricket, basketball, water polo and tennis.

CRICKET

T20

Northwood 1st X1: 177/5 Mokoena 62, Nielsen 42 Jagga 41*

Kearsney 1st X1: Wiggett 39, De Beer 36.

Kearsney won by one wicket.

BASKETBALL

Hosts Kearsney are fortunate to have two indoor basketball courts, otherwise no fixtures would have taken place with the weekend’s heavy rainfall.

Kearsney ran out winners 46-42 over Northwood in a hard-fought victory which could go down as their win of the season.

Top Performers

Kearsney: Luca Borrageiro 16 points, Oliver Brazier 7, Andile Nomvete 7. Northwood: Chandley Hargreaves 12 points, Keagan Best 6, Lusanda Hlongwane 6, Nigel Kambasha 6.

WATER POLO

Kearsney’s U14 water polo team secured their second gold medal in consecutive weekends, with their win at the Northwood U14 tournament.

This followed the previous weekend’s successful Top 10 event, where they asserted their dominance over other KZN U14 water polo teams.

Kearsney 1st water polo team beat Northwood 1st 13-8.

TENNIS

Eight of the country’s top tennis-playing schools competed in the Grey College stayers tournament over the weekend.

Kearsney’s team of John Bothma, Caleb Fyvie, Finn Coningham, Keegan Gevers, Ryan Smith, Connor van Heerden and Matt Lamplough played extremely well.

Special mention must be made of John Bothma, a Grade 8 pupil who played at number 1. He beat boys two and three years older, including the number 1 players from Paul Roos, Affies and Waterkloof, and narrowly lost to Grey College’s top player.

In the final Grey College beat Paul Roos by five matches to four.

• Sue Miles is a publicist for Kearsney College.