Successful weekend for Maritzburg College boys

Over the school holidays, Maritzburg College boys participated in a range of sporting events and tournaments.

These included the Oppenheimer Michaelmas Week at College, U14A and U15A cricket festivals, the Kearsney Basketball Tournament, U16 water polo, the Fish River Canoe Marathon and the Schools SA Inter-provincial Golf Championship.

62nd Oppenheimer Michaelmas Cricket Week

Maritzburg College hosted 19 schools for the 62nd Oppenheimer Michaelmas Cricket Week on our campus.

Despite weather conditions ranging widely from blazing 38 degree heat to a chilly and wet 12 degrees, there was plenty of excellent cricketing action. College’s four matches were against some of the top cricketing teams in the country, with the 1st XI losing three 50-over matches and winning the 20-over tie.

Basketball

College’s 1st team basketball took part in the Kearsney ISBT. After winning all their games, they progressed through to the quarterfinal where they beat Grey 78-33. In the semifinal they played against PBHS and won their match 47-34 which took them through to the final against KES which they won 53-45.

According to Suwi Siwila, director of basketball, College faced off against strong opposition from Cape Town and Johannesburg in the opening rounds, and did very well to win all their pool and play-off games. The team encountered KES in the final, after meeting them in the Round Robin section in a close game.

The game started off with both teams coming hot out the blocks.

The lead changed throughout the first half with no team in total control, before opening up during the final quarter when College rallied as a team and to stretch out in front eventually winning the game. Special mention must go to the following players for playing consistently at a high level throughout the weekend: L Dlamini, I Masinga, T Crawford, L Coetze and K Mthimkhulu.

Canoeing

College boys, old boys and staff competed in the SA river championships at the Fish River marathon.

OC Andy Birkett won the men’s K1 event, with OC Dave Evans finishing in 6th place and OC Scott Little finishing in 7th. College’s canoeing coach and Olympian, Bridgitte Hartley won the women’s event, successfully defending her K1 title.

College boys who placed included:

U18 — K1: Joshua Glyn-Cuthbert — 2nd, James

Sharpe – 3rd, Ian Hemingway — 4th

U18 — K2: James Goble and Luke O’Connor — 5th

Golf

Three College boys were selected for the KZN golf teams taking part in the SA Schools interprovincial tournament. The KZNA team, which included L Akerman and J Truter, won the event, while the KZNB side came second and included C Newman.

Soccer

Four College boys were selected for the KZN U19A side which won the Friendship Cup in Johannesburg over the weekend, winning all eight of their games.

Summary of results:

vs Jhb Metro Central — won 5-1

vs Gladiators FC won — 4-0

vs Sporting CP Jhb B — won 2-1

vs Cape Town North District A — won 2-1

vs Bedfordview CC FC won — 3-0

Knockout stages

Quarterfinal vs KZN U19B — won 1-0

Semifinal vs Reitvlei Soccer School — won 2-0

Final vs Sporting CP Jhb A — won 2-0

Waterpolo

The College U16A side took part in the DHS Water polo tournament during the holidays and finished 12th.

• Sally Upfold is the head of marketing at Maritzburg College.