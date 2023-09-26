Sundowns dominate Premiership, while Orbit College lead NFD log

By Carl Peters

South African football followers experienced interesting action over the Heritage Day weekend. Here are four talking points from the proceedings:

NO STOPPING THE BRAZILIANS

As if anybody needed proof of Mamelodi Sundowns’ heavy domination of South African football, the Brazilians from Pretoria got past the country’s two biggest clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, inside four days in two different competitions since last Wednesday.

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile also showed he’s not ready to be overshadowed by Sundowns’ recent South American imports by scoring a brace in the MTN8 semi-finals, second-leg victory over Chiefs in the Jacaranda City on Saturday.

That followed a win over Pirates in the DStv Premiership in Soweto last Wednesday, which pushed coach Rulani Mokwena’s star-studded team seven points clear at the top of the league standings after just seven rounds of action.

Mokwena certainly has the most talent available to him on the domestic scene, with the Transfermarkt website saying that his line-up holds around 50% more market value than those of Bucs and Chiefs at present.

What’s more is they have not lost a game in the Premiership for a whole year. It appears to be a case of “Catch us if you can”, created by endless investment into the club by billionaire boss Patrice Motsepe.

BITTER-SWEET BUCCANEERS

Orlando Pirates may have booked a place in the MTN8 final in Durban next week by beating Stellenbosch on the away goals rule in Soweto on Sunday, but coach José Riveiro has pressure to get his men’s form right.

Not only have they failed to win their last three fixtures in the league and cup combined, but also struggled to beat the opposition goalkeeper in those assignments.

The Spanish coach, however, saw reason to celebrate the fact that his men are through to their second consecutive MTN8 final.

“Unfortunately it’s a third game in a row that we couldn’t put the ball in the net, which is also affecting our perfection of the day. We have to all understand that it’s the third time this group is playing a semi-final, and a third time they have to improve the history of the club by playing one more final,” he told the media after the clash with Stellies on Sunday.

It’s probably not our best week, but Orlando Pirates is in Durban on October 7, and it’s something we really celebrate.

BROOS HAS LAST SMILE

Battle-scarred Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos fought with the media earlier this month after it was highlighted that he felt he did not see a need to include Chiefs players in his squad.

One of the things the veteran coach had said was that Amakhosi’s main goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, tended to make needless errors.

Well, Broos probably felt vindicated over the weekend when Petersen’s early blunder allowed Sundowns to take a precious lead in the MTN8 encounter.

While Amakhosi put up a brave fight against the country’s top team overall, Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki must feel deep down that goalkeeping is one of the areas to work on going forward. He protected his goalkeeper, though.

Ntseki calmly said: “I think we have had moments like this because I normally say if you look at the last mistake in this case when we talk of Brandon, that mistake started somewhere and the mistake can always be technical or tactical …

“But the most important thing with Brandon I think he’s a leader. He’s a very strong person and I think even with us we are not looking at it to say ‘It was your mistake’, we are saying ‘It was a mistake that happened’.”

ORBITING THE NFD

It is interesting that National First Division (NFD) movements are being led by a club called Orbit College.

Moreover, they are manoeuvring in a totally new space, having played in the amateur sphere before.

The North West “juggernaut” sit two points clear at the top of the standings after they succeeded in their fourth consecutive mission over the weekend, beating fellow promoted side Upington City 3-2 in Johannesburg to have a perfect total of 12 points.

They are followed by Magesi on 10 points and Maritzburg United on eight points from the same number of outings.

Orbit College are certainly flying high at present.