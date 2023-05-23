SuperSport announces big Comrades Marathon production plans

By Jerry Barnes

Passionate Comrades Marathon viewers following the race on television this year will get to enjoy better angles due to SuperSport’s big production plans.

The Comrades Marathon Association CMA chairperson, Mqondisi “Mapholoba” Ngcobo, on Monday told The Witness that the country should prepare itself for the best coverage ever that will also be broadcast internationally.

I can only say what you will be watching on June 11 will be out of this world and a pure masterclass piece of coverage. Whatever you want to see during the race will be displayed from all angles from the start to the finish.

For the first time ever, viewers will have two channels covering the Comrades Marathon on June 11.

The main SuperSport feed, taking in the entire race day from 5 am to 6 pm, will be broadcast on SS Variety 4.

Another feed, focusing on the women’s race, will be carried on SS Variety 2 from 5:15 am to 11:30 am to ensure that the narrative around the women’s race can be told with greater clarity.

Viewers can thus choose to take in the broader picture of the down run, with men typically setting the pace, or focus specifically on the women where, such as in 2022, an entirely different story unfolded and held its own fascination.

The women’s channel will have a dedicated female commentary team, headed by former winners Helen Lucre and Cheryl Winn.

In another first, SuperSport will also have a spare channel (OTT) streaming directly from the Comrades Marathon finish line so that viewers can keep an eye out for their friends or family completing the epic ultramarathon, often accompanied by visible signs of emotion. This will run live from 10 am to 6 pm.

Having been in the planning stages for four months, the 45-camera operation will be supported by a crew of almost 200 people, with another 15 working on the technical aspects from SuperSport’s Randburg headquarters.

Commentary will be by Gerald de Kock, Cuan Walker, Mosibodi Whitehead and Bruce Fordyce.

Additional presenters include; OG Molefe, Thato Moeng, Toks van der Linde, Candice Naidoo and Mbali Singidi. Shaun Pollock, the esteemed former SA cricketer, joins this year’s team to hand out the roses to the top 10 men and women and engage with runners at the finish venue.

SuperSport will use three full-size outside broadcast vehicles and six smaller units en route.

Given the scale of the 87,7 km event, SuperSport will also have a camera-equipped car and five motorbikes that will shadow the race leaders and capture the dynamics of the frontrunners who always engage in sharp tactical battles.

A camera will also be positioned at Arthur’s Seat, situated just after Drummond on the Comrades route and reputed to be a favourite resting spot for five-time winner Arthur Newton.

This will be SuperSport’s biggest single-day live production of 2023.