Swimming coach Riddin returns home as Sates continues hunt for medals

Carl Peters

Top swimming coach Wayne Riddin is on his way back to Pietermaritzburg from Germany with mixed emotions.

The veteran instructor says he was delighted with the efforts of local swimmer Matthew Sates in the opening leg of the 2022 Fina World Cup series in Berlin over the weekend, but he won’t be moving on to the remaining legs in Canada and the U.S. with Sates for economic reasons.

He joyfully witnessed his starry-eyed athlete, as well as veteran South African swimmer Chad le Clos, bag a horde of medals in the German meet.

Sates (19) emerged as the top male performer of the leg by grabbing four golds, one silver and an African record, while the revitalised Le Clos (30) secured two golds and one silver.

Said Riddin via WhatsApp from Berlin on Monday:

Yes, very happy with the results. Would love to also go to Toronto, but it was just too expensive to fly back home from there. I have done my job to get Matt back up there, so now he should be confident to do the next two legs.

Sates, who was the top male performer for the entire World Cup series last year, claimed victories in 200 m and 400 m freestyle and 200 m and 400 m Individual Medley (IM), as well as runner-up in the 100 m IM, in Berlin.

In the 400 m freestyle, he set a new African record of three minutes and 36,30 seconds.

Le Clos won the 100 m and 200 m butterfly and finished second in the 50 m ‘fly.

The two swimmers were due to leave Berlinon Monday for Toronto to take part in the second leg of the short-course series this coming weekend.

The third and final leg of the lucrative series takes place in Indianapolis the following weekend.