Team KZN in high spirits

By Jerry Barnes

The KwaZulu-Natal U18 boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams arrived at Volleyball South Africa’s U18 Inter-Provincial Tournament (IPT) in Polokwane in high spirits this week.

The two teams are representing the province at Ngoako Ramathlodi Indoor Sports Complex.

The tournament started yesterday and will end on June 30. Hosted by Volleyball South Africa, the junior IPT is the premier age-group volleyball competition in the country.

The KZN officials and coaches said that Team KZN will be chasing gold and both sides are well balanced to meet any challenges on the field of play.

The boys are aiming to defend their title while the girls will look to improve on the bronze medal they won last time.

The boys are coached by experienced mentor Zain Ally and assisted by Xolani Dladla, while the girls are coached by former senior provincial setter Kiresh Harilall and assisted by Tracy Balbahadoor.

“We have an exciting group of junior men and women who hail from all parts of the province. That shows the strength and growth of the sport in KZN,” said Aadil Khan, KZN Volleyball president.

“It’s a huge honour to wear the provincial colours, a dream come true for our players who have put in years of hard work.

“Congratulation to all our players who’ve been called up. Our relationship with the KZN Department of Sport, Art and Culture continues to grow from strength to strength. There is no doubt that it has played a huge role in the success of our code over the years.