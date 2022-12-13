Team SA seek medals in Australia

Carl Peters

KwaZulu-Natal swimmers and their South African teammates are ready to make a splash at the Fina World Short Course Championships in Australia.

High-level competition in the 25-metre Melbourne pool opens today and runs until Sunday, with more than one dozen pumped South Africans participants in total.

The group is led by veteran, Durban-born star Chad le Clos, and among his colleagues are ambitious athletes attached to Seals Swimming Club in Pietermaritzburg, including Matthew Sates, Emily Visagie and Clayton Jimmie.

ALSO READ | Local swimmers seek glory in Oz

According to the group’s coach, Wayne Riddin, they are ready and hungry to do well against some really strong rivals from around the globe.

This means that medals are far from guaranteed for “Team SA” in an event where heats take place in the morning and semifinals and finals in the evening each day. READ MORE Royal Agricultural Society finds a ‘new home’ in Hilton

Tuesday’s action includes Le Clos entering the men’s 50m butterfly, Visagie the women’s 50m butterfly, Sates the men’s 200m medley and Rebecca Meder the women’s 200m medley.

Wednesday’s activity incorporates Clayton Jimmie trying out in the men’s 100m freestyle and one of the country’s top young female swimmers, Lara van Niekerk, competing in the 100m breaststroke.

On Thursday, Sates will get going in the 400m freestyle and Le Clos in the 200m butterfly, among races scheduled for South Africans on that day.