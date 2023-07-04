Telkom Netball League: A sizzling finale

By Jerry Barnes

The recent Telkom Netball League (TNL) finals in Pretoria provided a good gauge of the standard of the game around the country.

Besides local interest, the games were attended by some international coaches and scouts who are already in South Africa for the Vitality Netball World Cup.

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane said the TNL fixtures are always crowd-pullers and the girls once again raised the bar during the games.

“I personally think during the TNL finals all the games displayed a high standard of netball. We are proud of our players; the games … sent a strong message about South African [netball] to the world,” said Molokwane.

The Crinums and the Jaguars faced off for the third time this season in a sold-out affair at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

This was the fifth Telkom Netball League final between these two teams, and the Jaguars made it five out of five, emerging victorious once again in an electrifying atmosphere.

The Crinums were first to break away through two back-to-back intercepts by wing defence Refiloe Nketsa — taking a 6-3 lead in the first five minutes of play.

The Jaguars continued to capitalise on their centre passes to avoid staying too far behind.

The Crinums’ first turnover came in the form of a wayward feed, but goalkeeper Ané Retief quickly replied with an intercept to nullify the unforced error.

The Jaguars were able to up their game to reduce the gap to just one in the opening quarter, with the Crinums leading 14-13. The Jaguars kicked into gear and scored their equaliser in the second quarter.

They ignited some spark and dominated defensively in the Crinums’ shooting circle, causing uncharacteristically missed shots from goal attack Lefebre Rademan, who was shooting on a forty-four-goal percentage.

The Jaguars reaped the rewards through their superb conversion rate and were ahead by five goals.

The deficit elicited a strategic stoppage from coach Martha Mosoahle-Samm, who used the opportunity to instruct the Crinums to practise discipline around the circle edge.

The Jaguars fired up even more aggressively and took an eight-goal lead at half time. The Crinums found some relief up-front after scoring three consecutive goals in the opening minutes of the third quarter, closing the gap to five goals.

Jasmine Ziegelmeier and Jamie Van Wyk peaked in the defensive circle, overpowering Crinums’ shooters Rademan and Rolene Streutker by sweeping away bounce passes and denying ball entry, thus restoring their eight-goal lead.

Two defensive changes came in for the Crinums in the final quarter as the Free State team had one more shot to turn the tables around, as the score was close enough to be anyone’s game.

Refiloe Nketsa made an impact early on wing defence, turning the ball for her team.

Both teams had only scored three goals apiece, six minutes into the quarter, and Jaguars coach Rozanne Matthyse was clearly not impressed with the drop in momentum and called for a timeout.

The Jaguars’ mental fortitude pulled through, and the Gauteng team were able to produce a masterful finish, punishing the Crinums at every chance to hoist their sixth league title following a 51-59 win.

Meanwhile, last year’s champions the Golden Fireballs settled for a bronze medal following their Jaguars’ semi-final defeat and outsmarting the Stings in a 51-47 victory.

Ten seconds into the game, the Stings made their first change on wing defence, bringing in Zane Bodenstein in place of Mandolene Hermanus.

The Stings won the first turnover early and converted, taking a two-goal lead. The Stings did a brilliant job turning balls inside the Fireballs’ shooting circle and led the first quarter 16-12.

The Fireballs worked incessantly in trying to keep up, but the Stings made the path to goal very taxing, extending their lead by five goals in the first 30 minutes of play.

The Fireballs responded with a commanding defensive show in the third quarter and were quick to close the gap to just one goal in the opening five minutes.

Goal defence Monica Gomases snatched a cheeky defensive rebound to level matters. The rest of the quarter was goal for goal and the Fireballs’ relentless pressure gave the side a four-goal win.

The curtain closed on the 2023 edition of the Telkom Netball League after 110 matches and the new season will see the Division Two champions, Limpopo Baobabs, move up to Division One after beating the Kingdom Stars in the promotion/relegation game.

The Stars are now relegated and will feature in Division Two next year.