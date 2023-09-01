2024 Comrades Marathon will be an up run

By Witness Reporter

Next year’s Comrades Marathon will be an up run, after two consecutive years of down runs from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

According to a press release by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Board, the 97th edition of the world’s oldest ultramarathon will start in Durban and finish in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, June 9.

The CMA Chairperson, Mqondisi Ngcobo, confirmed the news.

Runners have been awaiting confirmation of the direction of next year’s race and we are pleased to announce that the 2024 Comrades Marathon will finish in the City of Choice, Pietermaritzburg.

The last Comrades up run took place in 2019 prior to consecutive editions of the marathon being cancelled due to Covid- 19.

Since then, the 2022 and 2023 editions were down runs which restored the tradition of hosting a down run in odd years and up runs in even years.

CMA race director, Ronwyn James, said that the finishing venue has not been decided yet.

“We are currently looking for suitable finish venues and will confirm further details at our official race launch later this year,” said James.