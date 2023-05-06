The champs are back!

By Jerry Barnes

Maybe the local athletics coach, Xolani Mabhida, should be given a new title — “celebrity” coach. If his success is anything to go by, he is the perfect fit for the new title.

It seems that whatever he touches turns to gold.

Mabhida is a Comrades Marathon back-to-back winning coach, two-time national team head coach, 2019 KwaZulu-Natal coach of the year, 2019 South African coach of the year finalist, and the sports coordinator at Pietermaritzburg’s Piet Retief Primary School.

ALSO READ | KZN flavour in SA team for CAA championships

He was recently appointed head coach by Athletics South Africa (ASA) during the Confederations African Athletics (CAA) U18 and U20 African Athletics Championships in Ndola, Zambia.

The ASA national youth and junior team returned home to thunderous applause on Thursday after dominating the CAA U18 and U20 African Athletics Championships where they finished top of the medals table.

Team effort

Immediately after landing at OR Tambo Airport, Mabhida told The Witness that the success in Zambia was a “team effort”.

He says although his leadership and management skills played a crucial part, personal coaches also play a major role in the success of the team.

… I just want to make myself clear here, the success of the entire Team SA was not only about Mabhida as the head coach, but athletes’ coaches, the support from ASA and the entire technical staff made it possible for us. Another big plus was our athletes really wanted to win and make history.

Competing against 33 other countries, the squad shone by raking in 66 medals — taking the African crown in both age categories.

The team were welcomed home by joyful family, friends, supporters, schools and athletics officials.

Masikane breaks own national record

Temoso Masikane, who landed at 8,06m* to break his own national record and claim gold in the U18 boys long jump, was delighted to have performed so well in his first appearance in SA colours.

“It was my first time representing my country, so to get a medal feels absolutely great,” said Masikane.

All three of the nation’s double gold medallists in individual events — Ashley Erasmus, Alicia Khunou and Tumi Ramokgopa — were equally delighted with their results.

Erasmus, who won the national senior shot put title in March, showcased her immense talent by winning gold in the U20 women’s shot put and discus throw in Zambia.

I didn’t throw the distances I wanted to because I thought training was going well, but I’m very thankful to have won gold

Alicia Khunou, who also displayed her versatility by winning the U18 girls shot put and discus throw finals, hoped her results would motivate other South Africans to achieve their goals.

“I hope people out there can find some inspiration from what I did and see that anything is possible, regardless of who you are or where you come from,” she said.

ALSO READ | Call to back women’s 2027 World Cup bid

On the track, 15-year-old prodigy Tumi Ramokgopa won 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles gold in the U18 category, stunning her older opponents to return home with two titles.

Multiple other athletes also secured multiple podium places in individual and relay events, with the SA team bagging 33 gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze medals at the five-day championships