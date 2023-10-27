The weather crystal ball isn’t looking that good for anglers this weekend

By Jan Korrubel

This week’s report from Jan at the Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg: “With a rather chilly dip in temperature, and reports of (more) snow around, the weatherman is back to playing silly buggers. Last weekend’s stormy conditions also put paid to many anglers’ hopes of getting out here in the Midlands …

I can however confirm that the storm was localised to the central KZN regions, as there were no effects further north in the Pongola region, where I was targeting tiger fish on the Phongolo River. And what fun that was … walking alongside what looked like a trout stream, but with tiger fish!

“Be careful what you wish for, as they say, as we have been wishing, and the rains have come.

“One report from the Midlands noted some 200 mm since the beginning of the month … dams are filling and the rivers are running.

“And the weather crystal ball isn’t looking that good for the coming weekend, with a forecast of rain and temperatures plummeting into (low) single figures!

“But as mentioned previously, the weather you see is not the be all and end all — it’s the ‘weather’ one doesn’t see, i.e. atmospheric pressure, that plays a more important part, so keep an eye on the barometer if you want/need to get out …

“Prior to the storm of last weekend, there were good reports from the Natal Fly Fishers Club river anglers from both the Mooi and Bushman’s systems.

The Mooi produced equally good numbers of fish in the 11-13 inch / 28-33 cm and 15-17 inch / 38-43cm brackets. With the frontal system starting to make its presence felt, the Bushman’s produced smaller fish in the 9-11 inch / 23-28 cm range, with a sprinkling of larger fish in the 13-15 inch / 33-38 cm bracket.

“A couple of days later, after the storm had passed, a return from the Bushman’s noted that the river had risen by two feet or so …. again predominantly smaller fish in the 7-11 inch / 18-28 cm bracket, with some fish 11-15 inch / 28-38 cm bracket, and while The Bushman’s is supposedly a brown trout river, but a single rainbow hen fish of between 19-21 inch / 48-53 cm class came to hand. No doubt an escapee from the above stream hatchery; anglers are requested to remove rainbows from the system.

“The returns from the NFFC stillwaters were all from prior to the big weather — some good numbers of fish came to hand, mainly in the 9-11 inch / 23-28cm and 13-15 inch / 33-38 cm classes … predominantly rainbows, but of great interest, good numbers of brown trout from one of the waters.

“It’s very pleasing to see, as the stillwater browns are sought-after (myself only ever having landed one), but tend to be highly elusive.

“The bass fishing is picking nicely. In Albert Falls dam, the fish are in spawn, with new fish moving up all the time and readily taking soft plastics, jerk minnow and weightless stick baits in shallow water.

Midmar continues to produce steadily as well.

“For the Alberts anglers, of note is that a hippo has made its way down the river from a nearby reserve in the Karkloof area. Not to be trifled with — as I can confirm having had our boat bounced around by a hippo while on the Zambezi recently! — anglers are urged to steer clear.

“The private waters are also producing well, with local angler Tyron McGarry having a field day with a fly rod targeting bluegill, smaller bass and Vlei Kurper.

No fresh news from the scaly anglers, as I am sure the rivers have come up and are no doubt of colours. Summer time is Sterkies time, however, and while still early, Jeremy Rochester of Escape Fly Fishing reported some excellent dry action with hopper patterns recently … looks to be setting up for a great season on this magnificent piece of water.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there.

Tight lines and screaming reels!