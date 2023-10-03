Things are looking up for local winners Future Stars

By Jerry Barnes

The Wartburg-based women’s team, Future Stars, are a good example of how solid support and appreciation can lead to good results.

Stars are the local winners of the Safa uMgungundlovu Region and will take part in the regional play-offs in Zululand from October 13 to 15.

According to team founder and head coach Nodumo Zondi, all the praise and “big thank yous” must go to the uMshwathi Municipality, especially the mayor, Mandla Zondi.

Said the coach: “I am very lucky that the mayor just loves sports and is always supportive. “Our team is from a rural area and we don’t have anything. We are so successful because the uMshwathi Municipality is always behind us and gives us the necessary support, especially when it comes to transport.

“We are also very lucky that our mayor is always there for us and also attends our games at home and away.

“Really, the uMshwathi Municipality’s support has played an important role in our success,” said Zondi.

Local administrator Zinhle “Madam” Ngcobo told The Witness on Monday that the team are one of the most disciplined outfits in the region, with the players always conducing themselves professionally on and off the field.

“Besides being well supported by their municipality, Future Stars are one of the best behaved and disciplined teams under the uMgungundlovu Region. They are always early and honour their games,” said a proud Ngcobo.

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer Makhetha Mzimela on Monday confirmed that Stars were the overall winners. “I can inform you that Future Stars are the official winners of the Safa Regional Women’s League and so they will be representing the uMgungundlovu region during the play-offs in Zululand,” said Mzimela.

Last year our winners were Dlala Ntombazane, who represented us with pride and eventually became the KwaZulu-Natal champions. They are now playing in the provincial Sasol League.

“So this team will go on the same route, and if they win the event they will gain promotion to the Sasol League,” he added.