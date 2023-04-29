Three weekend races in KZN

By Jerry Barnes

Only three road running events will be staged in KZN over the weekend and all the three of them will take place on Sunday.

The Checkstar Challenge with Vitality (21,1 km and 10 km run/walk), hosted by Checkstar Falcons Athletics Club is scheduled for 6 am at King’s Park Athletics.

As usual, the majority of ultra-marathon runners are expected to head to Nquthu (Zululand) to take part in the popular Prince Mangosuthu Ultra Marathon (52 km, 21,1 km and 10 km), which is hosted by Biggarsberg Athletics Club.

One of the organisers of the four-year-old race, Siyabonga Ngobese, on Friday said that his club expected about 1 000 runners to take part because last year just over 700 participated. “Our hope and we are aiming for about 1 000 runners for this year.

Last year we were able to attract just over 700, which was good considering where we were coming from. “Remember how we all suffered during the Covid-19 years and athletics around the country, even other sporting events took a big knock,” said Ngobese.

Ngobese indicated that the event is likely to be well supported because it’s named after Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi — a political icon in the country. The event is also officially sponsored by uMhlathuze Municipality, who named the race after Buthelezi.

The other race scheduled to take place on Sunday is the Tronox Marathon at Old Mtubatuba Road, Empangeni and it’s hosted by uMhlathuze AC