Thrilling end to Capital City run

Jerry Barnes

Non-stop drizzle in Pietermaritzburg could not stop the commitment, excitement and tight competition among athletes during the annual Capital City Marathon on Sunday, which was won by Sinethemba Ntshangase (men) and Msawenkosi Nsibande (women).

Most of the athletes said they were okay with the weather conditions, the organisation of the race and water tables, and the route of the four-year-old event.

It attracted athletes from not only local clubs, but also participants from all over KwaZulu-Natal and even Gauteng and North West.

According to the organisers, there was a “decent” number of runners in being over 2 000. The event was divided into three sections — a full marathon (42,2 km), half marathon (21,1 km) and 10 km. The start was at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and the finish line at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium, next to Harry Gwala Stadium.

Ntshangase, from Nedbank Athletics Club, won in a time of 02:22,32, while the second place went to Mphatso Nadolo of Chiltern Athletics Club in 02:26,02 and in the third position went to well-known Nkosinathi Michael Duma in 02:26,19.

Ntshangase was loudly applauded by his clubmates and the crowd as he managed to better the time clocked by Phumlani Dlamini (02:23,21) last year.

After the race, Ntshangase told The Witness that he was not sure that he would win the race while he was in the leading pack with the others.

To tell you the truth, winning the entire race was not in my mind, at all. When we started, I just stayed with the guys in front; later on I saw myself third from the leader and eventually worked my way to the front.

On the road all went well and I felt comfortable all the way. Maybe the only place that was a bit tough, and I’m sure a lot of guys battled there, was the final part of the race, because it was slightly steep.

A notable figure at the finishing line was former Mandela Marathon winner Thobani Chagwe, who came fourth in the marathon.

The women’s race was won by Nsibande of Jozini AC in 02:55,40), while Hammarsdale-based Makhosazana Mhlongo of Hollywoodbets AC finished second in 02:59,19 and Thandeka Hlatshwayo of COMMC AC came third in a time of 03:29,28 .

Nsibande told The Witness that the race was not easy at all, because there were a lot of “quality and experienced” runners in the leading group.

I’m just glad that at the end I managed to win it. It was not easy because when there’s a lot of quality and experience in the pack, you are not too sure what is going to happen.

The men’s half-marathon was won by Mfundo Chagwe in 01:14,16 and the women’s race was claimed by Nokukhanya Memela in 01:35,28.

The men’s 10 km was won by Sbonelo Khumalo in 30,23 while the women’s 10 km was won by Silindile Hlatshwayo in 38,36.