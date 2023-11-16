Time for some glamour at KZN boxing events

By Jerry Barnes

If the South African-born, but internationally-recognised boxing promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves can organise the new look “box and dine” tournament in Johannesburg’s Emperors Palace Casino, why can’t we do it here in KwaZulu-Natal?

While it’s just a new version of watching a boxing tournament, it is very popular and draws huge support from the country’s boxing fraternity.

The formula works as followers of the sport, business people, politicians, trainers, promoters, officials, administrators and athletes themselves enjoy watching boxing while dining and having drinks.

Nowadays sport is as much about taste, glamour and elegance as it is about taking in the spectacle.

The audience is increasingly diverse in terms of age and gender and boxing promoters need to take cognisance of this if they wish to attract the huge crowds that attend Berman’s events.

These are the sentiments shared by the KwaZulu-Natal-based female promoter Zandile Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotion about her tournament to be held at The Globe at Suncoast Casino on November 24.

The action is expected to kick off at 6 pm and features among others the mouth-watering main bout between Pietermaritzburg’s Prince “The Demon” Dlomo (champion) and Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi (challenger).

This fight means “heaven and earth” to Dlomo because if he manages to defend his South African Junior Welterweight title, he will be allowed by Boxing South Africa (BSA) to keep the national belt permanently because he would have been able to defend it five times unbeaten.

Dlomo became the national champion in 2021 after dethroning Xolani Mcotheli by a narrow split points decision in TK Promotion’s tournament in Randfontein (Johannesburg).

Many boxing pundits around the country believe that Dlomo could see his reign end at the hands of Nkosi.

The challenger is under the guidance of productive trainer Damien Durandt, whose other charge Marcus Lebogo failed to unseat Dlomo in Mvelo Promotion’s tournament at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on July 28.

Malinga on Wednesday told The Witness that putting together the tournament was a tough challenge because of the conditions attached and the high pricing of the venue.

To put it together was not easy at all and we had a lot of challenges. Remember, the venue is a casino, so there are a lot of restrictions and conditions when you want to host the boxing event and also their fee was very steep.

In the main supporting bout, Thema Zuma will defend her SA junior bantamweight title against Babalwa Ngqongqotha.

In addition, Lindokuhle Dlamini and Nhlonipho Hlubi will battle it out for provincial bragging rights in the junior welterweight division.

The entrance fee is R100 (general seating) and R300 for the VIP section.