Top athletes confirmed to attend Laureus World Sports Award in Paris

By Witness Reporter

Many of the world’s greatest sportsmen and – women, past and present, will be attending this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris, on May 8, the foundation announced on Tuesday.

Led by an elite group of gold medal-winning Olympians, it includes Laureus Academy Members Sebastian Coe, Edwin Moses, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Nawal El Moutawakel, Chris Hoy and Paralympic star Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Also present, according to the foundation, will be Jamaica’s pocket rocket, the brilliant sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has won two individual sprint Olympic gold medals and six individual world titles; and Brazilian skateboard prodigy Rayssa Leal, who won an Olympic silver medal in Tokyo at the age of 14.

Their presence at the awards ceremony will be hugely popular as the timelessly beautiful city prepares to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in 15 months.

Also among the early confirmed attendees are some of the world’s most celebrated footballers, including Laureus Academy members Luis Figo and Carlos Puyol, Laureus ambassador Fabio Capello, French giants Patrice Evra and Claude Makélélé.

There will be a massive welcome in Paris for France’s Justine Dupont, who has established herself as the best female big wave surfer in the world since 2019, and now challenges the men in the sport, according to the foundation.

The Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award is one of the most prestigious in paralympic sport and this year five of the six nominees in the category have already confirmed they will be in Paris.

They are Catherine Debrunner, Declan Farmer, Cameron Leslie, Oksana Masters and Jesper Saltvik Pedersen. Also in Paris will be popular Italian wheelchair fencer Bebe Vio.

SELECTED NOMINEES:

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Steph Curry (USA) Basketball — led Golden State Warriors to fourth NBA championship in eight years, Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics — three world records, two world titles in a dominant 2022, Kylian Mbappé (France) Football — Golden Boot winner at World Cup, led Ligue 1 in goals and assists, Lionel Messi (Argentina) Football — captained Argentina to the World Cup; Golden Ball for best player, Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis — won two Grand Slams in 2022 to take career wins to a record 22, Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing — defended Formula One World Championship in 2022.

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Athletics — won record fifth 100m title at World Championships, Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming — four golds at World Aquatics Championships set a new record, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics — smashed world 400m hurdles record, Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football — a second Ballon d’Or, captained Barcelona to perfect league win, Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Alpine Skiing — regained overall title at the World Cup, Iga Swiatek (Poland) Tennis — won in France and USA to become World No. 1.

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Argentina Men’s Football Team — World Cup winners after a thrilling final against France, England Women’s Football Team — won the European Championships in front of packed crowds at home, France Men’s Rugby Team — ended 12-year wait for Six Nations title with a Grand Slam, Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball — NBA champions for the fourth time in eight years, Real Madrid (Spain) Football — La Liga and Champions League double for the Spanish giants, Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria) — vanquished Mercedes after eight years to claim constructors’ title.

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis — won debut Grand Slam title in New York to take World No.1 spot, Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) Athletics — world champion and a new world record over 100m hurdles, Nathan Chen (USA) Figure Skating — Olympic gold with a world record in the short programme, Morocco Men’s Football Team — first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Tennis — won Wimbledon from No. 17 seed, her first Grand Slam title, Scottie Scheffler (USA) Golf — winner at Augusta and joint second at the U.S. Open.

LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD

Programmes shortlisted by a specialist selection panel; Laureus Academy select the Award recipient: Boxgirls (Kenya) Boxing — empowering young women and challenging stereotypes, High Five (Germany) Action Sports — helping migrant and orphaned children integrate into new communities, Made For More (South Africa) Multi-sport — making sport inclusive for people with disabilities, Slum Soccer (India) Football — supporting homeless young people through sport and education, TeamUp (Global) Movement — children affected by war, conflict improve psychosocial wellbeing through physical activity, developed by War Child, Save the Children and Unicef the Netherlands