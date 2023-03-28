Top-class boxing returns to Pietermaritzburg

Jerry Barnes

It may sound like an early April Fool’s joke, but it’s genuine — top-class boxing is back in Pietermaritzburg and scheduled for April 1 at the City Hall.

The organisers and promoters of the event, Hle-Jobe Promotions and Mvelo Promotions, confirmed to The Witness that although there were a lot of “challenges”, the tournament will go ahead as planned, with a 2 pm start.

Cato Ridge-based promoter Nomvelo MaGcaba-Shezi confessed on Monday that putting together the event was not a “walk in the park” and had all sorts of challenges.

One of the fights expected to attract a lot of attention from the spectators will be the KwaZulu-Natal Mini Flyweight title between Sbonelo Maseko and Sanele Mhlungu.

ALSO READ | Young athletes shine at Track and Field Championships in PMB

MaGcaba-Shezi said the April 1 tournament was saved by the kind sponsors and partners who joined hands with the organisers.

It was not easy at all and we spent a lot of sleepless nights working around the clock. We are glad that we are finally done and ready for the big day.

She also indicated that allthough the tournament is classified as a “high profile” event by all the boxing pundits and by the KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Commission because of the quality of the fights, the entry will be free and it’s going to be a “unique” experience for boxing fans.

Our tournament on April 1 will be totally different to others. We are aware that all our bouts have quality boxers and the event will be a crowd-puller, but we will not be charging any entry fees.

“So it’s just about you coming to watch and enjoy boxing without paying anything. For the first time in boxing history we will be hosting a musical event with one of the KwaZulu-Natal’s prominent Maskandi artists entertaining us on stage.”