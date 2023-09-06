Tough choice for Proteas coach

By Witness Reporter

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter on Tuesday found himself confirming player selections, retirements and injuries in a busy day for the national side off the field on Tuesday.

Walter named his team for the coming World Cup in India and it sees Temba Bavuma lead the side in his first 50-over World Cup.

Bavuma is one of eight players who have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups in a 15-player squad for the ICC showpiece in India from October 5 to November 19.

As expected, Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the bowling attack, which includes Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee.

Walter’s squad comprises at least three spin options in Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram, while the batting unit is led by “some of the most exciting batters in the world game” in David Miller, T20I captain Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen.

All-rounders Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala complete the squad.

Walter said in a statement:

It is always tough choosing a World Cup squad and I’ve said it a couple of times, the stronger the depth of your team, the better the players are that you’re leaving out. It’s great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup — you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time.

“Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill, which will allow us to adapt effectively to the conditions in India. Under the leadership of Temba and the senior group, I have the utmost faith this squad will make South Africa proud.”

Wicketkeeper De Kock has announced that he will retire from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Since making his ODI debut in 2013, the 30-year-old has gone on to play 140 matches and has amassed almost 6 000 runs at an average of 44,85.

One of his career highlights came against Australia in 2016, when he scored a career-best 178 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

He was also named full-time captain of the side from 2020 to 2021.

Commenting on De Kock’s retirement from ODIs, director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said:

Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years. He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honour that very few people get to have. We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket.

On the injury front, Dewald Brevis, Wayne Parnell and Tristan Stubbs have been released from the ODI squad against Australia for the five-match series that starts on Thursday.

Parnell will continue his recovery from a left shoulder injury under the medical supervision of the Western Province franchise.

Proteas World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions) and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).