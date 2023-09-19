Treat for DStv Premiership fans

By Carl Peters

The DStv Premiership’s midweek programme serves up football appetisers tonight and the main feast on Wednesday in the form of Orlando Pirates versus Mamelodi Sundowns, and SuperSport United versus Kaizer Chiefs.

This after the weekend’s domestic programme was a truncated one due to some clubs having African assignments.

As things stand, Rulani Mokwena’s Sundowns lead the 2023/24 championship race with a perfect 18 points from six outings, followed by Pirates on 11 points from the same number of assignments.

Sundowns supporters are likely to be quite happy with their current squad, which has been richly boosted by the signing of men such as Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Junior Mendieta, both of South American origin, for this season.

Costa currently occupies top place on the scorers’ chart with four goals to confirm his potential, followed on three strikes by Pirates’ Zakhele Lepasa, Swallows’ Tshegofatso Mabasa and Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi.

Coach José Riveiro’s second-placed Bucs have also tried to keep their fans’ smiling by being the second-best scoring team in the league since the games began early last month.

Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United sit in third spot on the log table with 10 points from five matches.

The Pretoria outfit are followed in the 16-team standings by AmaZulu on nine points, Chiefs on eight points and Royal AM on eight points, all from six fixtures.

AmaZulu on Monday announced the signing of former Pirates and Wits midfielder Ben Motshwari.

At the other end of the log, newly-promoted Cape Town Spurs remain the only team who have yet to register a point after five matches under the leadership of former Bafana Bafana skipper Shaun Bartlett.

The second-worst side in the domestic league at present is Kaitano Tembo’s Richards Bay with five points from six games, while Cape Town City, Chippa United and Polokwane City are just one point better off.

City and Chippa have played six fixtures to date, while newcomers Polokwane have played one less.

Meanwhile, Orbit College have maintained their status as the only team in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) who have a 100% record this season, with Maritzburg United and Magesi hot on their heels, according to the SuperSport website.

Newly-promoted Orbit made it three wins from as many league matches in 2023/24, as they defeated Black Leopards 2-0 at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Atisang Batsi and Siyabulela Mabele secured victory for Orbit, as they reclaimed top spot from Maritzburg United, after the Team of Choice had assumed pole position on Friday when they beat Casric Stars 2-0 in Durban.

Orbit lead the way on nine points, with Maritzburg and Magesi tied on seven points as the nearest chasers.

Magesi secured a hard-fought 1-0 away win over NB La Masia at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday, with Mcedi Vandala netting the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere, University of Pretoria picked up a first win of the season by defeating Milford FC 1-0 at the Princess Magogo Stadium, Hungry Lions and Upington City played out a 1-1 draw in Kimberley.

Venda FC and Pretoria Callies also shared the spoils 1-1 in their clash at Thohoyandou Stadium, JDR Stars edged Baroka FC 1-0 in Soshanguve, and Platinum City Rovers were held 0-0 in Vanderbijlpark by Marumo Gallants.

The MFC will continue with a full round of fixtures next weekend, headlined by a clash between recent Baroka and Maritzburg United.

DStv Premiership Midweek Fixtures

Tuesday

Stellenbosch v Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay v Chippa United

Cape Town Spurs v Golden Arrows

Wednesday

TS Galaxy v Cape Town City

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport Utd v Kaizer Chiefs

Royal AM v Sekhukhune Utd

* All matches at 7.30pm.

MFC Weekend Results

Maritzburg Utd 2-0 Casric Stars

JDR Stars 1-0 Baroka FC

NB La Masia 0-1 Magesi FC

Platinum City Rovers 0-0 Marumo Gallants

Venda FC 1-1 Pretoria Callies

Hungry Lions 1-1 Upington City

Milford 0-1 Pta Univ

Orbit College 2-0 Black Leopards