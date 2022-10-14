Treat for SA football fans

Carl Peters

South African football followers are presented with four interesting DStv Premiership encounters and four African inter-club clashes involving Premiership sides this weekend where some surprises could be in store.

Having made their way back to stadiums following Covid-19 setbacks, the “footy” fans will see which top-flight clubs grab an invitation for log improvement that is contained in this “four-four” set-up of fixtures driving the domestic and continental action.

This is while there are comfortable hurdles for only two members of the South African quartet involved in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup combined as a result of last week’s proceedings.

In the Premiership affairs, three of the four games are taking place in Durban, thanks to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs opting to “entertain” Chippa United at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Arthur Zwane’s fourth-placed men have an opportunity to jump into the top two of the 16-team standings due to log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns and third-placed SuperSport United not being on the domestic programme this weekend.

They are helping to clean up part of Durban in a promotional drive on Friday and their form suggests they may also sweep away Chippa’s challenge from 5.30 pm on Saturday at the former World Cup venue.

Zwane’s side are bidding for their fourth win in a row and sixth from 10 assignments, while 11th-placed Chippa eye their third consecutive “three-pointer” and fourth overall.

Chiefs could even end up in pole position depending on how second-placed Richards Bay perform against super-desperate Maritzburg United in their provincial derby at the King Zwelithini Stadium in the south of Durban at 3.30 pm on Saturday.

Maritzburg’s Cameroonian goalkeeper Anye Derick Fru has been waiting patiently to make his debut for the low-lying Team of Choice, while defenders Bongani Sam and Thabo Moloisane have been trying to shake off bouts of influenza, according to the local club.

The form guide (the most points collected over the past five games) has SuperSport, Sundowns, Chiefs, Richards Bay and Golden Arrows in the top five “spots”.

The opposite end of those “standings” feature AmaZulu, Swallows, TS Galaxy, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United, which helps to explain Usuthu’s coaching change earlier this week.

However, their new man, Romain Folz, faces a tough run of games, starting with tonight’s Premiership clash with Orlando Pirates in Gauteng and continuing with league and knockout duels against Maritzburg and Chiefs respectively next week.

Rich AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu clearly loathes his expensively-assembled team’s position in the middle of the standings, otherwise he would not have summoned Folz to take over from the unlucky Brandon Truter. The young foreigner’s ability to create some football magic is likely to be known quite soon in light of the demanding fixture sequence.

Pirates, who have bagged 15 points from 10 games under Iberian coach José Riveiro, also have room to improve their position this weekend because of the nature of the fixture schedule.

Another Premiership game on Friday night sees Golden Arrows host Stellenbosch at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the north of Durban.

On the African scene, nobody is likely to bet their house on Sundowns being ousted by Seychelles minnows La Passe in the pre-group phase of the Champions League in Pretoria today after the Brazilians won the first leg 7-0.

But Cape Town City look ready to depart the competition in Angola on Friday because they, surprisingly, fell 3-0 to Petro de Luanda in the opening leg on home soil.

The Confederation Cup sees Marumo Gallants holding a healthy 3-1 lead against ASSM Elgeco Plus from Madagascar to go with home advantage in Limpopo on Saturday.

But Royal AM have much to do in the Zambian copperbelt town of Ndola on Saturday as a result of their goalless draw against Zesco in the first leg in Durban.

Stories published on coaches and players from “RAM” recently suggest that club boss Shauwn Mkhize may be enduring her roughest patch since she joined the Premiership last year with great song and dance.

FIXTURES

DStv Premiership

Friday

Golden Arrows v Stellenbosch — 7.30pm

Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu — 7.30pm

Saturday

Richards Bay v Maritzburg Utd — 3.30pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa Utd — 5.30pm

Caf Champions League

Friday

Petro de Luanda v Cape Town City — 5pm

Sundowns v La Passe — 6pm

Caf Confederation Cup

Saturday

Zesco v Royal AM — 3pm

Marumo v Elgeco Plus — 3pm