Tributes pour in for Mathanga

By Jerry Barnes

Local and provincial athletes, clubs, coaches and administrators are in shock over the death of one of South Africa’s most talented runners, Mbuleli Mathanga.

Mathanga (29) was this year’s Two Oceans half-marathon winner and KwaZulu-Natal’s 10 000 m and 5 000 m record holder.

He was found dead in his home in Ndwedwe last Thursday. His death was confirmed by his Phantane Athletics Club coach Mdu Khumalo.

Khumalo said Mathanga had suffered a head injury but details are sketchy about the cause of death.

Mathanga won the South African 10 000 m title in 2021 and 2022, represented the country at the African championships in Mauritius last year, and at the world cross-country championships in Australia in February.

On the road he won the Inkamana 10 km in Vryheid in February 2022, the 2019 Gun Run 10 km in Cape Town and the Durban 15 km in 2018.

This year, Mathanga won the Two Oceans half-marathon in a time of 1:03,58. He also competed abroad, finishing third in the Roma-Ostia half-marathon in October 2021.

KZN’s Mr Price Sport Maxed Elite Running manager and local coach Martin Ngwenya said it is unfortunate to lose an athlete of Mathanga’s calibre.

“He was such a bright star in the SA athletics fraternity.”

Another local coach, Xolani Mabhida, said the loss of Mathanga is a big one and his talent and down-to-earth attitude will be “sorely missed”.

Khumalo said the running star leaves behind two children.