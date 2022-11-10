Truda Foods to continue supporting Dusi Marathon, but not as sponsor

Carl Peters

Local company Truda Foods will continue to give much-needed support to the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club (KNCC) and the Dusi Canoe Marathon, but no longer as the race’s title sponsor.

The Mkondeni-based operation on Wednesday said it will remain fully behind efforts to clean up rivers in the region to help the paddling community at large, and the Dusi in particular.

This comes after Truda on Tuesday announced it will not be renewing its two-year sponsorship of the Dusi because there had been certain developments before and during the 2022 edition of the race in February that had negatively impacted its attachment to the annual marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

These included alleged negative comments by a national official about water quality and the non-use of official branding by some competitors.

The company promoted its MyLife brand of instant porridge through the three-day Dusi.

Wednesday’s follow-up statement on the matter said that the company “continues to enjoy a healthy relationship with the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club”.

The issues relate purely to the conduct of KNCC’s umbrella body, Canoeing SA, and its office bearers.

The KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club, based at Camps Drift, also released a follow-up statement, saying that it will continue its relationship with Truda and that certain concerns have to be addressed by Canoeing SA (CSA), not the club.

Truda will be helping in a clean-up operation on the Duzi River for a race on Sunday called The Umpetha Challenge, according to KNCC chairperson Doug Gow.

The Dusi is run by a group of volunteers from KNCC. This event generates a substantial amount of money for the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Union (KNCU), being the regional body, and CSA, the national body. This is the single biggest income source from any canoeing event in the country going to these bodies.

The club confirmed that the 2023 Dusi is scheduled to take place on February 16 to 18, starting at Camps Drift in the city and ending at Blue Lagoon in Durban, as usual.

It is looking for a new title sponsor for the event, and Truda has offered its good wishes in this regard.

Truda also confirmed on Wednesday that it will continue to sponsor selected Dusi entrants next year, some of whom are title hopefuls.