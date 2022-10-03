Tuskers advance to semifinals of CSA Provincial T20 Cup

Carl Peters

The Tuskers advanced to the semifinals of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup for Division Two teams despite losing two of their three matches in Group A’s mini-tournament at the Pietermaritzburg Oval over the weekend.

Coach Grant Morgan’s men went through with the SA Under-19s from the three-day action at the Oval.

Though the Tuskers, Eastern Storm and Mpumalanga Rhinos all won just one game each, compared to the SA U19s’ perfect run in the group, Morgan’s men took second place in the final standings of the group on five points because their win was a crucial bonus-point one.

Eastern Storm and Mpumalanga ended on four points each, while the SA U19s totalled 12 points.

The Tuskers’ decisive game happened on Friday when they enjoyed a seven-wicket victory over Mpumalanga, before they lost to the SA U19s by 15 runs on Saturday and went down to Eastern Storm by 29 runs on Sunday.

Tuskers could only manage 151/8 in their 20 overs when replying to Eastern Storm’s 180/5.

The earlier game on Sunday saw the SA U19s beat Mpumalanga by 81 runs to end the round-robin action with maximum points.

The national side scored 196/9 and restricted their hosts to 115.

Group B on Sunday saw Eastern Cape and Northern Cape advance to the semis at Buffalo Park in East London next weekend.