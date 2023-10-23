Tuskers back to the drawing board after horrid One-Day Cup

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers will have to work on their game and finding a new coach after finishing the CSA One-Day Cup in last position on Sunday.

That’s the word from the newly-promoted outfit’s chief executive, Jason Sathiaseelan, following a no-result in their last fixture against the Dolphins at the City Oval on Sunday.

The match was officially abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Before this, the KZN Inland side suffered five losses in a row at different venues, which followed their only win of the seven-game campaign in the opening round against the Lions at home in Pietermaritzburg.

Sathiaseelan said they would have stood a chance of finishing at least one position higher in the final standings had Sunday’s match gone ahead and resulted in a win for them.

We needed to beat the Dolphins while assuming that Western Province would beat the Rocks [which they did] because they were chasing a home final, but the rain spoiled things and we stayed behind the Rocks in the standings.

“Going forward, we will have to work on our game. We have been competitive in our matches, but could not get over the line. We will have to look at that.”

Western Province and North West Dragons have been the most productive teams in the 50-over competition and meet in the final in at Newlands in Cape Town next Saturday.

Sathiaseelan said that his organisation may announce a new head coach on Thursday to replace Grant Morgan, who left them last week for personal reasons.

“We have advertised the position and the closing date is on Wednesday,” he said.

The Tuskers, who also have three injury cases in camp, including skipper Michael Erlank, will open the Four-Day Series against the Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban from November 4.