Tuskers brace for the big league

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers cricket gang are putting final touches to preparations for a domestic cricket season that will feature 14 matches at the Maritzburg Oval from this month until April next year.

Coach Grant Morgan’s newly-promoted men make their official debut in the top division on September 20, when they host the Lions in the CSA One-Day Cup.

Their first away match of the season comes three days later, against Paarl Rocks at Boland Park.

According to Tuskers chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan, Morgan’s warriors have been busy with warm-up games and net sessions in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign.

They have played four warm-ups so far, including one against the Dolphins, and will have two more sessions next week.

He said on Tuesday:

The guys are excited and nervous at the same time about being in the big league this season. Once the first game is done with, their nerves will probably be more settled.

He confirmed that the team’s leadership structure remains the same as last season, with all-rounder Michael Erlank as captain, Morgan as head coach and Athi Maposa as assistant coach.

Erlank and nine other players were retained from last season’s squad, while six new players and three academy players have been added.

The new faces in the current squad include experienced players Pite van Biljon and Cameron Delport, who have featured for the Dolphins and KZN Inland in the past.

As far as pitch preparations are concerned, the Tuskers have hired award-winning personality Evan Flint as a consultant for the season.

Flint has been working with existing ground staff at the Oval to prepare for the games ahead, from his base at Saint Charles College in the city.

Sathiaseelan said:

Evan has been named CSA groundskeeper of the year many times, so we know the pitch, and the nets, are always going to be in the best possible condition.

He said a day’s play at the Oval will typically run from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, to limit the risk of bad light affecting matches.

The price of a ticket for the One-Day Cup will be R40.

Meanwhile, former Pietermaritzburg resident Luc Benkenstein has boosted his prospects by playing for the England Under-19 team.

Benkenstein, the son of former Dolphins and Proteas star Dale Benkenstein, has been playing county cricket for Essex over the past couple of seasons.

His family has been based in England since last year.

Benkenstein captained the England U19s against their Australian counterparts recently.

The all-rounder made his senior debut for Essex at the age of 16, against his father’s former club Durham, after coming through trials successfully.