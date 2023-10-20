Tuskers determined to bounce back

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers will be heavily determined to end their CSA One-Day Cup campaign on a high note this weekend, after five defeats in their last five games.

The KZN Inland outfit, who also lost head coach Grant Morgan recently for personal reasons, host the Dolphins in the last round of the 50-over competition for Division One teams at the City Oval at 9.30 am on Sunday.

With former Dolphins player Athi Maphosa as their caretaker coach, the AET Security-backed outfit currently sit at the base of the eight-team standings with just one win and five defeats.

However, they will draw a positive from the fighting spirit they displayed in their latest defeat on Wednesday against the Titans in Centurion, according to chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan.

In the day-night affair at SuperSport Park, Cameron Delport scored 66 off 32 balls, Tian Koekemoer made 47 off 56 balls and Kyle Nipper knocked 51 runs off 37 balls as the Tuskers totalled 298 in 47.1 overs while chasing the Titans’ 355-6.

Keith Dudgeon did well to take four Titans wickets for 53 runs from 10 overs, but helping the hosts gain their 57-run victory was Dean Elgar’s 119 not out from 126 balls, Dewald Brevis’ 94 from 84 balls and Donavon Ferreira’s 66 from 30 balls, after their team’s first two wickets fell relatively cheaply.

Sathiaseelan said on Thursday that his team have a few injury problems, including skipper Michael Erlank’s groin, but they will nevertheless try as hard as they can to score a victory in Sunday’s derby against the Dolphins.

That was a great chase we put on against the Titans and we will definitely see that as a positive going into Sunday’s game. Erlank will face a fitness test before the game.

The Dolphins sit in fifth spot on the log, from having registered one win, two losses and three no-results.

Top place in the standings is currently held by Western Province, ahead of the Warriors, Dragons and Titans. But the Warriors have played one match more than the others.

Western Province face the Titans away on Friday, while the Dragons host the Lions in another 1 pm toss-off on Friday.

Four games will follow on Sunday and the final takes place next Saturday at a venue to be confirmed soon.