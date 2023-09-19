Tuskers eye winning start

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers begin “life in the fast lane” on Wednesday morning, playing their first match as a Division One team against the Lions in the CSA One-Day Cup at the City Oval.

The KZN Inland Cricket Union’s newly-promoted outfit, who are coached by Grant Morgan and captained by all-rounder Michael Erlank, say they are excited to be in the top flight and have prepared well for the new season.

They will be looking to get off to a winning start in Wednesday’s 9.30 am start, but acknowledge they have to have their bodies and minds working very well to avoid a baptism of fire at the hands of the One-Day Cup title-holders from Johannesburg.

Said Tuskers chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan on Tuesday.

We are proud to have brought Division One cricket to Pietermaritzburg and urge the local cricket community to get behind the team. All the players are excited to get going in the top league."

In addition to confirming a ticket price of R40 and parking fee of R20 for Wednesday’s game, Sathiaseelan said his AET Security-sponsored team will generally seek stability in their new position this season and then see how to improve for the future.

Skipper Erlank’s big task in the big league will be aided by the experienced likes of Cameron Delport and Pite van Biljon, while the son of former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, Thando Ntini, is one of the younger players in the Tuskers squad.

Sathiaseelan previously said the City Oval had been made ready in the best possible way for the season.

He said the fact that the Dolphins played A-level matches there in recent seasons should serve as minimum proof for anybody doubting the KZN Inland’s ability to host professional matches.

The Tuskers’ 17-man squad comprises 16 contracted men and one player from the high-performance department. The Lions are also fit and ready to fight, according to a Cricket SA media release.

Said their new head coach, Russell Domingo: “Being the defending champions gives us a great purpose to play for as we refuse to hand over the trophy — keeping that ‘champions’ title is a big ambition of ours. Preparations are going well and the guys are excited to get stuck into playing.

Personally I am well pleased as to where we are at the moment and if we can execute the basics well throughout the series, then we have a great chance of retaining our trophy

It was previously reported that “The Pride” have warmly welcomed the return of 27-year-old player Delano Potgieter, while Proteas great Hashim Amla is one of Domingo’s valuable assistants.

According to Lions One-Day Cup captain, Dominic Hendricks, all the players are eagerly awaiting the season’s kick-off.

Meanwhile, Tuesday sees Mpumalanga Rhinos versus Garden Route Badgers, and Knights versus SA Under-19s.

The Dolphins will host NW Dragons at 1 pm on Friday.

Tuskers squad:

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Khumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini.

Lions squad:

Temba Bavuma, Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Sisanda Magala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki.