Tuskers face Heat in T20 Cup semifinal

Jerry Barnes

The Tuskers know that they will have to improve their play when they face Northern Cape Heat in the semifinals of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup for Division 2 teams at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday.

This after coach Grant Morgan’s men needed a bonus point to advance from the round-robin stage in Pietermaritzburg last weekend after losing two of their three matches.

“We have not played our best cricket in this competition but by progressing to the semifinal we have belief that the guys can put together a performance to take the Tuskers to the final and win the competition,” said KZN Inland chief executive, Jason Sathiaseelan, whose team now have the AET company as title sponsor and GNA Wealth Management as an associate sponsor.

There were some positive performances from newcomers Malcolm Nofal, Thamsanqa Khumalo and Stefan Tait, while regular players like Andile Mokgakane, Keith Dudgeon and Michael Erlank have put in some good performances. When it is all put together, we can reach greater heights. This team definitely has the ability to win trophies.

Local cricket followers can follow Saturday’s play on the SuperSport YouTube channel from 10 am.

The winners of the match will face SA U19 or Eastern Cape Iinyathi in the final at the same venue on Sunday.