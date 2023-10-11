Tuskers face three matches on the road in the One-Day Cup

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers have to navigate three matches on the road in the CSA One-Day Cup before they host their first List-A derby against the Dolphins in Pietermaritzburg.

Following losses to Western Province away and NW Dragons at home over the past week, the newly-promoted outfit from KZN Inland face the Rocks at 1 pm on Wednesday in Boland and the Warriors at 10 am on Sunday in the Eastern Cape.

Then comes a date with the Titans at 1 pm next Wednesday in Gauteng for coach Grant Morgan’s currently downcast men. They will return to face the Dolphins at the City Oval on October 22, starting at 9.30 am.

In the clash with table-topping Western Province at Newlands last Wednesday, Morgan’s men were simply outclassed.

In their defeat to the Dragons in overcast conditions at the City Oval last Sunday, Morgan’s side allowed their visitors to set a very decent target and then they did not score runs quickly enough in their chase to beat the DLS system implemented on the day.

The two losses, which followed an opening win over the Lions at home, left Morgan’s team sitting in sixth spot in the eight-team standings.

They have five points to their name, while Western Province lead on 16 points and are followed by the Warriors on 13 points and Dolphins on 10 points in the top three.

Tuskers chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan said on Tuesday that their 15-man travel party includes experienced batter Cameron Delport and former Titans spinner Smangaliso Nhlebela, both of whom happen to operate with the left arm.

“Obviously, the guys are disappointed after they lost again on Sunday, but it was not a huge defeat and the spirit in camp is still good,” said Sathiaseelan.

But we know that we face a tricky game against Gbets Rocks in the Cape, and there is a general need for us to adapt to day-night cricket, having not played much of that in recent years. Of course, we are on a learning curve overall, since we are the new team in Division One.

Their immediate opponents, the Rocks, are lying at the base of the Division One standings, while their future rivals, the Warriors and Titans, sit second and fifth, respectively, from varying fixture numbers.

Wednesday’s programme also sees the Dolphins host the Titans at 1 pm at Kingsmead in Durban.

In Division Two, it’s the Knights and SA Emerging who have been pacesetters so far, while the Rhinos occupy last position in the standings.

Tuskers squad to face Rocks: Dilivio Ridgaard, Michael Erlank, Kagiso Rapulana, Cameron Delport, Tian Koekemoer, Mbulelo Budaza, Malcom Nofal, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Thando Ntini, Pite van Biljoen, Alindile Mhletywa, Cameron Shekleton, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Yaseen Valli.