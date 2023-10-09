Tuskers fall in rain-hit encounter

By Carl Peters

Kagiso Rapulana was getting comfortable with bat and Mbulelo Budaza had the best bowling figures before the Tuskers fell to North West Dragons by 20 runs via the DLS method in the CSA One-Day Cup at the City Oval on Sunday.

Recent signing Budaza took 3-53 off 10 overs during the Dragons’ innings of 289-9 off 50 overs, while Rapulana was on 59 runs off 85 balls and Pite Biljon on 19 from 31 balls when rain stopped play at the local stadium.

The AET-backed Tuskers were sitting on 127-3 from 28.2 overs at that stage of the fixture. But they had been behind the required run-rate and still needed 163 to win from 21.4 overs.

Their “DLS par” at the rain-based stoppage was calculated to be 147, but play did not resume.

This resulted in the Tuskers’ first home loss of the season and second consecutive defeat overall, following coach Grant Morgan’s men’s heavy, 141-run loss to Western Province at Newlands last Wednesday.

For the Dragons, it was their second win from four starts so far. In the Potchefstroom team’s innings, Lesego Senokwane smashed 109 runs off 108 balls (16 fours) for his second List-A century and highest score ever.

Raynard van Tonder proved to be the next best batter on 73 runs off 88 balls (eight fours) for his 11th List-A half-century. The partnership between Senokwane and Van Tonder of 159 runs off 171 balls (20 fours) effectively won the game for the visitors.

Ruan de Swardt chipped in with 36 runs off 24 balls (two fours) for the Dragons, while Budaza’s top bowling for the Tuskers was complemented by Alindile Mhletywa’s 2-58 (nine overs) and skipper Michael Erlank’s 2-44 (eight overs).

However, Erlank went out for a golden duck as the Tuskers’ third wicket for their score to read 72-3. Wiaan Lubbe got rid of Erlank (lbw) and Tiaan Koekemoer (34) off two successive balls in the 18th over of the Tuskers’ innings.

Yaseen Valli had made just eight runs off 16 balls at the start of the Tuskers’ batting in his first start of the season. Rapulana and Van Biljon were busy concocting a rescue act when the weather killed the Tuskers’ hopes.

Meanwhile, four wickets by Nealan van Heerden and a double-century partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Patrick Kruger was the driving force behind the Dafabet Warriors claiming a 110-run victory against the Momentum Multiply Titans in their CSA One-Day Cup clash at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Meyer finished with figures of four wickets for 31 runs in his 10-over quota to help his side dismiss the visiting Titans for 207 inside 41 overs.