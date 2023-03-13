Tuskers over the moon

Carl Peters

The proud and ecstatic management of the Tuskers have heaped praise on their cricket outfit for putting themselves in a position for a big jump to Division One by finishing at the top of the official promotion standings.

Coached by the seasoned Grant Morgan and skippered by all-rounder Michael Erland, the Division Two team from Pietermaritzburg defeated the Garden Route Badgers by 37 runs in their final match of the 4-Day Series, and last fixture of the season, in Oudtshoorn over the weekend.

This saw them finish as runners-up to Northern Cape Heat in the 4-Day standings, but, more importantly, at the top of the separate, two season-long promotion log table. They finished ahead of old rivals Heat in the final promotion standings in terms of points gained for the 4-Day Series and One-Day competition staged over the past two seasons.

ALSO READ | Tuskers eye promotion as they lock horns with Badgers

The T20 competitions were not taken into account in the judging period. Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are due to confirm the promotion-relegation outcome today at the earliest, and Tuskers chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan said on Sunday that they are waiting very eagerly for that to happen.

“The guys were nervous at the start of the match on Thursday, because so much was at stake for us. There was also a slow surface which did not help the batting.

“But bowling in the fourth innings on that pitch helped us, and we went in for the kill. It was a great bowling performance by our guys.” He went on to say: “If all goes to plan, it will be a big injection for the sport in the Midlands, starting with us bringing all of the country’s top franchises to the Oval for matches. Once CSA’s annoucement is made, we will issue an official statement about the way forward for the team.”

The affair at Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn was really a low-scoring one due to the conditions, and the Tuskers restricted the Badgers to 152 and 138 in the home side’s two innings. Keith Dudgeon produced a great bowling return of 5-30 in the Badgers’ second innings and that was bolstered by Alindile Mhletywa’s 4-25 in the same innings.

ALSO READ | Tuskers thrash Impalas to keep promotion hopes alive

The Midlands visitors responded with 175 and 152 respectively, with captain Erlank the top scorer on 63 runs in the second innings, followed by Yaseen Valli on 39. The Tuskers’ first innings had Tian Koekemoer (38) and Cameron Shekleton (28) as top batters, while all-rounder Erlank starred with the ball in the Badgers’ first innings by taking 4-54.

That was cemented by Stefan Tait’s 2-30 and Malcolm Nofal’s 2-16, as well as fellow bowlers Dudgeon, Mhletywa and Andile Mogakane giving away limited runs to their opponents. Meanwhile, Division One sides started playing their last match of the season yesterday to complete the 4-Day series.

The programme, which concludes on Wednesday at the latest, features Lions versus Dolphins, Rocks versus Knights, Titans versus NW Dragons, and Western Province versus Warriors. The Knights are already destined to be relegated due to poor results over the past two seasons, in a blow to Free State cricket and indirect boost to the Tuskers.