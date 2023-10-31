Tuskers put faith in Amla

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers have stepped up preparations for the CSA Four-Day Series with a new coach and an improved injury situation.

The KZN Inland outfit will have Ahmed Amla making his coaching debut for them against the Dolphins in Durban on Saturday as they begin the Four-Day Series.

They also have skipper Michael Erlank and bowler Mbulelo Budaza set to return from injury, after the two players missed the closing part of the Tuskers’ troubled campaign in the One-Day Cup earlier this month.

Amla (44) has been brought in to fill a coaching gap that came about three weeks ago when another former Dolphins man, Grant Morgan, suddenly departed the scene.

Amla’s main performance requirement in his one-season contract is to keep the Tuskers in Division One, according to the newly-promoted provincial side’s chief executive, Jason Sathiaseelan.

Athi Maphosa remains the assistant coach of the Tuskers and the old selectors are also still around, confirmed Sathiaseelan.

Amla, the brother of Proteas great Hashim Amla, has been the head of the Tuskers’ academy in

Pietermaritzburg since 2018, having retired from professional cricket in 2013.

The former Dolphins star seemingly has to work on technical and mental issues this week, given the team’s form.

Said Sathiaseelan: “Ahmed has been with KZN Inland Cricket for the last five years, so he understands the culture and the ethos around the union.

With his playing experience, as well as his coaching know-how, we are confident that he will make an impact with the side during the remainder of the season.

“We look forward to seeing how he guides the team as they begin their Four-Day campaign.”

Amla said he’s eager to work with players he is familiar with.

“Having been here for five years and working with some of the players before, I am excited by what I see,” he said.

“I’ve also got a good idea of what the pipeline here looks like and it’s exciting times here at the Pietermaritzburg Oval.

Don’t get me wrong, we have a lot of work to do and it’s going to be an incredibly tough Four-Day campaign, but I am hoping that my playing experience will be able to help the players during the rest of the season.

“I love the community here in Pietermaritzburg and I hope that we can make them proud.”

Meanwhile, all-rounder Erlank and opening bowler Budaza were both absent when the Tuskers closed the One-Day Series with a six-match winless run due to groin and hamstring problems, respectively.

But the two players have since come into much better shape and will be in the selection frame for the trip to Kingsmead this week, according to Sathiaseelan.

That’s positive news for Amla as well, as he bids to prevent a baptism of fire on the coaching front at his old playing ground in Durban.