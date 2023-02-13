Tuskers settle for undesirable draw against Eastern Cape Linyathi

Witness Reporter

The promotion-chasing Tuskers cricket gang from KZN Inland had to settle for an undesirable draw against Eastern Cape Linyathi in the CSA 4-Day Series for Division Two teams at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Sunday.

Coach Grant Morgan’s home side made 250 in their first innings and sat on 199/4 in their second innings by the end of play on Sunday.

Linyathi scored 267 in their only innings of the encounter, while Stefan Tait had the Tuskers’ best bowling return of 3/72.

On Sunday, the top scorers for the AET-sponsored home side were Thamsanga Kumalo (44) and Cameron Shekleton (43 not out).

Going into the opening day on Thursday, the Tuskers were placed third in the seven-team standings and their opponents were sixth.

However, Morgan’s men have two matches left in the competition to try to finish in the promotion-qualifying top two spots in the standings.

Division One CSA competition resumes

Meanwhile, the Division One CSA 4-Day competition resumed yesterday morning after a long break, and the Dolphins were sitting on 89/3 from 25 overs against Western Province in Durban at the end of the opening day.

The visitors scored 210 earlier on, with the Dolphins’ most productive bowler being Prenelan Subrayen with 3/62.