Tuskers suffer another defeat in One-Day Cup

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers and Dolphins both suffered defeats in the CSA One-Day Cup on Sunday.

The newly-promoted Tuskers recorded their fourth consecutive loss when they went down to the Warriors by eight wickets at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

ALSO READ | Tuskers face three matches on the road in the One-Day Cup

Coach Grant Morgan’s men from KZN Inland only managed 130 all out in 34.2 overs in their batting innings, and their hosts responded with 133/2 in 24 overs.

Alindile Mhletywa was the Tuskers’ top-scorer on the day with 39 runs, while their bowling saw Kyle Nipper and Smangaliso Nhlebela take one wicket each during the Warriors’ batting innings.

Morgan’s struggling side are next due to visit the Titans on Wednesday and then host the Dolphins for Matchday 7 of the 50-over competition in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, October 22, starting at 9.30 am.

ALSO READ | Confident Tuskers not sweating about the absence of Delport

The Dolphins were all out for 257 in 46.3 overs on Sunday at home in Durban against Western Province, after Jon-Jon Smuts’ 94 and Marques Ackerman’s 72.

Province earlier got 302/8 in their allotted 50 overs, with George Linde top scoring on 55 for them and being one four players to register half-centuries.

Province won the match by 45 runs to bolster their title chase.