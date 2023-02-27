Tuskers thrash Impalas to keep promotion hopes alive

Carl Peters

The KZN Inland Tuskers maintained their strong promotion hopes in South African cricket’s new set-up by thrashing the Limpopo Impalas by an innings and 111 runs in the 4-Day Series for Division Two teams in Polokwane over the weekend.

It was the penultimate match of the season for coach Grant Morgan’s men from Pietermaritzburg, and their season-closer will feature another road trip to the lowly Garden Route Badgers in a fortnight.

With points having been tallied since last season, Morgan’s team need to be in the top two of the final standings of the Four-Day competition to earn promotion, and that’s where they sit at present with just the one fixture in the Eastern Cape left.

This is going to be the first promotion-relegation exercise conducted by Cricket South Africa as part of a restructuring that was rubber-stamped before the start of last season.

The Badgers, for their part, lost to Eastern Cape Iinyathi by 10 wickets in their derby at Buffalo Park in East London over the weekend.

In Limpopo at the same time, the AET Security-backed Tuskers saw Cameron Shekleton score an unbeaten century and Stefan Tait record his best bowling figures in their big win over the Impalas at Polokwane Cricket Club.

Shekleton recorded eight fours and one six on his way to a memorable innings of 125 runs off 256 deliveries that lifted the Tuskers to 483.

Shekleton was reportedly able to capitalise on a strong opening partnership by Yaseen Valli (73) and Thamsanqa Khumalo (99).

Malcolm Nofal made 51 and Keith Dudgeon made 38 in other contributions to the away victory.

The Impalas’ batting was poor in contrast and Tait made them pay for that by recording 5-49 runs in 17 overs in the home side’s first innings and 5-41 in 14 overs in the second innings, to finish on his best personal match figure of 10-90.

This helped the Tuskers restrict their hosts to 251 and 121 on either side of their singles innings score of almost 500.

The Tuskers’ main rivals over the past two seasons, Northern Cape Heat, played to a draw against Eastern Storm at home in Kimberley on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ opening day against the Titans in their Division One match in Durban on Sunday was marred by the weather.