Tuskers turn to local fans for support ahead of One-Day Cup

By Carl Peters

Tuskers skipper Michael Erlank and coach Grant Morgan have called on local cricket followers to get behind their newly-promoted team as they bid to find stability in Division One and grow the KZN Inland brand.

Having edged Northern Cape Heat in the promotion race in Division Two last season, Erlank and Morgan see their men open the 2023/24 domestic season against the trophy-hunting Lions in the CSA One-Day Cup at the City Oval on Wednesday.

Said Erlank:

We are a small, family-type unit. It is all about getting our team and city on the map, so getting the fans behind us will go a long way.

The experienced, Kimberley-born all-rounder said his AET Security-backed side are excited to get the season going after an extensive pre-season programme.

The guys are also looking forward to playing in some of the best grounds in the country this season. But first and foremost, we want to enjoy the experience and try to win as much as possible. The fact that we are playing the Lions first up means there is an opportunity for learning right from day one.

“Even though a lot of their Proteas players may not be available, there is still enough quality in their squad for them to have a good game.”

Coach Morgan said having fans behind them as often as possible will boost the KZN Inland Cricket Union’s attempt to have their own identity.

We have been trying to create our own identity for years, while many people have got behind the Dolphins or Maritzburg United, so we really urge the fans to get behind us.

“There is a good cricket culture in the Midlands, with a very good school set-up, and with us playing in Division One, parents of talented cricket youngsters can look to keep their children here rather than send them to other parts of the country to try to play professionally.

“We have had a very solid pre-season programme and the main thing for us is to adjust to the higher level of cricket in Division One,” he said.

“We have good players in our squad, some of whom have played at the top level before, and we hope to do KZN Inland proud,” he added.

Wednesday’s match starts at 9.30am, with a gate fee of R40 and a parking fee of R20.

Tuskers squad to face Lions: Dilivio Ridgaard, Michael Erlank, Kagiso Rapulana, Tian Koekemoer, Mbulelo Budaza, Malcom Nofal, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Thando Ntini, Pite van Biljoen, Alindile Mhletywa, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Cameron Sheckleton.