Two world cup tournaments among SA’s busy 2023 schedule

Jerry Barnes

Next year, 2023, may be classified as one of the busiest ones and a boost for tourism, as far as local sport is concerned.

Among the number of international, crowd-drawing events, notable ones will be the two World Cup tournaments taking place in the country.

South Africa will be hosting the Netball World Cup next year, from July 28 to August 6, at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg swimmers make a splash in Dar es Salaam

This will mark the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.

Also next year, South Africa will stage the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, presented by SPAR.

In the sixth edition of the tournament, and the first to be held outside of Europe, hockey fans will see the world’s 12 best women’s and men’s teams in action at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria from February 5.

Although the event is taking place for the first time in Africa, and African countries are outnumbered, it still brings hope knowing that South Africa and Namibia will represent the African continent, joining powerhouses such as Australia, the Netherlands and Switzerland, all of whom will be challenging defending champions Austria (men) and Germany (women) for Cup glory.

To ensure that they are in good shape, the SA Hockey Indoor Men’s side participated in a couple of test series, notably the Windhoek one in October this year.

The head coach, Justin Rosenberg, said his team is well-prepared for the World Cup team and he is aware of what to expect during the forthcoming World Cup.

Rosenberg also believes South Africa will be the best host and that the event will be the best “showpiece”.

Local Organising Committee (Loc) chairperson Simon Martin said the growth of the sport in South Africa would ensure plenty of interest in this fast-paced and exciting version of hockey.

“For over 20 years, our country has driven the growth of indoor hockey on the continent,” Martin said.

We have focused on the grassroots level to develop a strong interest and culture in the game and now the time has arrived to host the biggest and most prestigious tournament in indoor hockey. Having the chance to host a tournament of this magnitude on home soil is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are working hard to ensure we make it an incredible experience for spectators and players, and, most importantly, to leave a legacy for future generations.

You can follow SA Hockey on social media to stay up to date with all the latest news and the build-up to the tournament.

ALSO READ | Netball SA president says Proteas must step up

The men’s and women’s competitions will each be contested by 12 teams, divided into two pools. The teams will play one pool match each day from February 5 to 9. Thereafter the top four sides in each pool advance to the quarterfinals, while the fifth and sixth-placed teams will face off for positions nine to 12.

The pools

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Austria, Australia, United States, South Africa, New Zealand

Pool B: Ukraine, Czech Republic, Namibia, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Canada

Men

Pool A: Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Namibia, New Zealand

Pool B: Iran, Czech Republic, Australia, South Africa, United States, Argentina



• Tickets start at R150 each for children under 18 (R250 for adults) and can be accessed via https://itickets.co.za/ihwc Each ticket entitles the ticketholder to a full day of action which sees 12 games being played. There are also full-week passes and hospitality packages available, the options for which can be viewed on the above website.