UCDI World Cup: Minnaar finishes in 15th position

By Carl Peters

Pietermaritzburg’s Greg Minnaar finished the 2023 UCI Downhill World Cup season in a not-too-shabby 15th position overall in Canada over the weekend.

That after the veteran mountain biker had been reduced to a bystander for the main race of the last event of the year at the legendary venue of Mont-Sainte-Anne.

That situation partly resulted from a shoulder problem, as the 41-year-old maestro finished an academic 32nd in the semi-final on a treacherous course that had an altitude drop of more than 500 metres.

The race in the Canadian town was won by Minnaar’s Santa Cruz Syndicate teammate from Canada, Jackson Goldstone in 3min:57,836sec, ahead of George Craik from Britain (4:02,164) and Loic Bruni from France (4:04,594).

This podium set-up helped Minnaar’s American outfit secure the overall team title, while Bruni won the overall rider’s championship for the Specialized Gravity set-up, as expected. Second spot overall was claimed by Goldstone, ahead of Bruni’s compatriot Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing Gravity).

The circuit is normally dominated by the French, aside from Minnaar’s grand exploits down the years. To date, Minnaar has won 23 individual World Cup races and four World Championship titles during three decades of racing.

As for other South Africans in the overall downhill (DHI) standings for this season, Theo Erlangsen finished 62nd, Finnis Connor 72nd and Christopher Philogene 94th.

The final women’s downhill race in Canada was won by Austria’s Valentina Hall, who also clinched championship honours ahead of Germany’s Nina Hoffman and France’s Marine Cabirou.

The cross-country short track (XCC) saw South Africa’s Alan Hatherly take 11th place for the race and eighth overall in the men’s section.

Candice Lill settled for 32nd spot in the women’s XCC standings, while the cross-country olympic (XCO) race was due to be held last night in South African time.