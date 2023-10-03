UCI Downhill WCup: SA’s Minnar in 15th place ahead of the season finale

By Carl Peters

Greg Minnaar is sitting in 15th place in the UCI Downhill World Cup standings ahead of the final race of the season.

This after the battle-scarred mountain biker from Pietermaritzburg settled for 16th spot in the seventh leg of the campaign in Snowshoe, U.S., last weekend.

The 2,43-km downhill (DHI) course had a descent of 399 metres and a considerable number of rocks, tree roots and tricky corners to challenge the riders.

ALSO READ | A Mountain to climb for Minnaar

That was highlighted by overall series leader Loic Bruni suffering a costly crash in the final, forcing him to finish in 26th spot in a time of three minutes and 24,636 seconds at the venue in West-Virginia.

Minnaar clocked 3:15,030 while the race winner was Oisin O’Callaghan of Ireland in 3:07,624, followed by compatriot Ronan Dunne in 3:08,120 and American Dakotah Norton in 3:08,987 for the podium places.

Bruni heads the overall standings on 1 518 points, with fellow Frenchman Loris Vergier is second on 1 458 and Canada’s Jackson Goldstone third on 1 366. Minnaar has 774 points to show for his work for American team the Santa Cruz Syndicate this season, having reached the podium once from the seven starts this term.

ALSO READ | Minnaar grabs silver in Andorra

The final race takes place in Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada this weekend and Minnaar will look to finish the campaign on a high note. In the cross-country olympic (XCO) in Snowshoe, Alan Hatherly of Durban took eighth place in a time of 1:19,08, which was 30 seconds behind race winner Jordan Sarrou of France.

Hatherly sits seventh on the season’s log table, which is led by Nino Schurter of Switzerland. Before the XCO race, Hatherly finished 16th in the cross-country short track (XCC) in Snowshoe, which was won by Frenchman Victor Koretzky.

In the overall standings for that discipline, Hatherly lies in sixth spot and the top place is held by Luca Schwarzbauer of Germany.