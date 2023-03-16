UKZN hope to redeem themselves on the rugby field

UKZN rugby coach Jason Oliphant strongly feels his side will have to try a different approach during their next game to achieve a positive result.
Last Thursday, the Zulu Impi proved to be bad travellers when they were demolished 50-10 by TUT in Pretoria.
Oliphant said their game against the Tshwane-based Vikings had a gruesome-looking result which forced them to go back to the drawing board.
They are currently also nursing a couple of injuries from the same clash.
We had a tough encounter against TUT. This allowed us an opportunity to re-evaluate where we are currently and how we can move forward from here. We have quite a few injuries, but this has given rise to opportunities for other players to raise their hands and show what they are about.
On Thursday, UKZN will host UFH at Durban’s Howard College at 3.30 pm in a game they hope will be a “turnaround”.
Oliphant said they must get maximum points as the only way to “redeem” themselves.
We are hoping to give a good account of ourselves. We believe a win will make the team, students and institution proud. We are not going to have it easy and it’s going to be a tough and a tricky one, but if we put our minds to it , play as a team and stick to the basics, we can win it.