UKZN Impi upbeat ahead of trip to Makhanda

Jerry Barnes

The FNB-sponsored UKZN rugby outfit currently campaigning in the highly-competitive and popular FNB Varsity Shield have vowed to look better and to collect maximum points in their next fixture.

On Thursday, the UKZN Impi will be travelling to Makhanda to square off against FNB Rhodes.

On Monday, FNB UKZN head coach Jason Oliphant confirmed to The Witness that his side will be “better organised and prepared” because they know what to do in their next game.

ALSO READ | Sharks ready for Ulster

According to Oliphant, his technical bench have done a lot of research, analysed statistics and the profiles of their next opponents in order to have one “up the sleeves” against them during the game.

We did our analysis of our game and of our opponents. So there is a lot of information we collected about them. We know that we need to be clinical at the breakdown and need to up our accuracy in execution. READ MORE Contract killings come cheap in South Africa

Last week, in front of the home fans at Peter Booysens Stadium, UKZN lost 29-24 to FNB Madibaz from Nelson Mandela Bay.

Oliphant said the loss against the visitors from Eastern was not a “bad one” as it was against one of the best sides in the league.

Our game against Madibaz was a tough one but also an exciting game. There was a good display of skills from both teams but unfortunately we just couldn’t secure the win.

We are quietly confident that if we reduce our error rate and continue to improve on our set-pieces, we will bag a win.

ALSO READ | Sharks vow to make amends

Oliphant told The Witness that his future goal is to see players excelling in both sport and academically.